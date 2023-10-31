India Unveils Pavilion at Riyadh’s InFlavour Expo; Seeks to Strengthen Food Security Ties with Saudi Arabia

AMN / WEB DESK

In a bid to give further boost to bilateral trade ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan officially opened the India Pavilion at the B2B Food Exhibition, held under the banner of InFlavourExpo in Riyadh today. With the event being organized with the facilitation of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations

The India Pavilion at the InFlavourExpo showcased the participation of more than 20 Indian exhibitors, each keen to explore the vast opportunities presented by the burgeoning Saudi Arabian food market. For many of these exhibitors, this marks their inaugural foray into the Saudi market, highlighting the growing interest in expanding India’s footprint in the Kingdom’s food industry.

The decision by several first-time exhibitors to participate in the exhibition reflects their eagerness to leverage the increasing demand for Indian food products in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has long considered India as one of its most reliable and robust partners in ensuring food security, given India’s diverse and rich agricultural resources.

The India Pavilion at InFlavourExpo is anticipated to serve as a key platform for fostering greater trade collaboration between Indian and Saudi businesses. As both countries continue to explore new avenues for cooperation and investment, this initiative signifies a promising future for the food industry within the bilateral relationship. With the ongoing growth of the Saudi Arabian market, the exhibition provides a timely opportunity for Indian businesses to establish a robust presence in the Kingdom, ultimately contributing to the food security goals of both nations.

InFlavour Expo is a global food and beverage (F&B) event that is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 29-31, 2023. It is the first government-backed F&B event in Saudi Arabia, and is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors, 200 speakers, 600 exhibitors, and 200 international investors and VCs.