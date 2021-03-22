Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN

India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorrow. Indian team’s confidence is soaring high after a resounding T20 series win, and it would look to win the ODI series as well, while the bruised England will look to bounce back after facing defeats in the test as well as T20 series.

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the ODI series because of an elbow injury. England has brought in Matt Parkinson into the squad.
India has included batsman Suryakumar Yadav, pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Krunal Pandya in its ODI squad.

The second ODI will be played on 26th and the third match on 28th March.

