India to send four Ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine to expedite evacuation

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four cabinet ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen V K Singh to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students. These ministers will be going as Special Envoys of India. Mr Scindia will look at Romania and Moldova. Mr Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary and General V K Singh will be in Poland to manage the stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Immediately on his return from Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister held a high level meeting yesterday on the Ukraine issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will do whatever possible to bring back all the citizens stranded in Ukraine.