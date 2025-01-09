India to improve diplomatic ties with Afghanistan Taliban govt

Agencies January 08, 2025

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, right, meet in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan 8, 2025 and hold wide-ranging bilateral talks.

During the meeting India pledged Wednesday to collaborate with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to undertake development projects in the impoverished nation that has endured years of devastating war and natural disasters.

In the meet the two countries move to strengthen bilateral trade and political ties.

Misri conveyed New Delhi’s “readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people,” India’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said after he met with Muttaqi.The Taliban said in a post-meeting announcement that the two sides reviewed the security situation in the region. Mutaqqi appreciated and thanked New Delhi for its sustained humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

“In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance program,” said the Indian statement.It added that in response to the Taliban’s request, New Delhi also agreed to provide additional material assistance to the health sector and the rehabilitation of refugees in Afghanistan.The Afghan delegation “underlined its sensitivities to India’s security concerns.” Both countries agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contact at various levels, the Indian ministry stated.

The Taliban stated that Muttaqi assured the Indian delegation that his government is pursuing a “balanced and economy-oriented foreign policy.” He expressed his desire for political and economic relations with India, recognizing its significance as a prominent economic country in the region.”[Our] foreign minister assured the Indian side that there is no danger to anyone from Afghanistan and expressed hope for strengthening diplomatic relations and creating facilities related to visas for businessmen, patients, and students,” said the Taliban statement.It added that the Indian foreign secretary “praised the Islamic Emirate’s fight against drugs and corruption in the country,” referring to the Taliban’s official name for Afghanistan. Misri said India was willing to expand relations with Afghanistan in political and economic areas and to promote trade through the port of Chabahar in neighboring Iran.