India to host World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit – WAVES for first time in 2025

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time in 2025. In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister said, a great opportunity is on the way to showcase India’s creative talent to the world.

He emphasised the pivotal role of young creators in the preparations for WAVES, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India’s creative community. Mr Modi expressed pride in the enthusiasm of the country’s youth and their contribution to the burgeoning creator economy, a key driver as India advances toward becoming a 5 trillion dollars economy.

In a heartfelt tribute, the PM also acknowledged the 100th birth anniversaries of several iconic figures of Indian cinema in 2024. He celebrated Raj Kapoor’s role in showcasing India’s soft power through his timeless films, Mohammed Rafi’s mesmerising voice that continues to resonate with all generations, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s contributions in elevating Telugu cinema while reflecting Indian traditions. Prime Minister emphasised how these legends not only shaped the golden era of Indian cinema but also strengthened India’s cultural heritage, leaving behind an everlasting legacy for generations to admire and draw inspiration from.