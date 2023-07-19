India to host ASEAN Countries Conference on Traditional Medicines in New Delhi

HEALTH DESK

India will host the ASEAN Countries Conference on Traditional Medicines in New Delhi on Thursday July 20. The India-ASEAN conference is being held after almost a decade, and ten ASEAN countries including Cambodia, and Vietnam will participate in it. The Conference aims to strengthen the platform between India and ASEAN countries to share their best practices and draw a roadmap for future cooperation in the field of Traditional Medicines.





AYUSH has unprecedented potential for expansion of “Act East Policy” in traditional systems of medicine. The Ayush sector has grown multi-fold in the last nine years since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi elevated the then Department of Ayush under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to an independent Ministry of Ayush. The Ministry is engaged with many top class International organizations from UK, US, Japan, Brazil, and Germany as well as National organizations like CSIR, DST, DBT, and IITs to undertake high-quality research on Ayush systems in various Non Communicable disease conditions like Diabetes Mellitus, Cancer, Mental Health as well as infectious diseases like COVID. The ASEAN conference will provide a platform to share the research outcomes of various projects implemented by the Ministry of AYUSH.