India To Have Its Own Space Station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India will have its own space station by 2035, which will be known as Bharatiya Antriksh Station. He made the announcement at the signing ceremony of an MoU between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology in New Delhi Saturday.

The MoU aims to integrate biotechnology with space technology, heralding a new era of scientific innovation in the country. The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including the establishment of a ‘Bharatiya Antriksh Station’ and the unveiling of the ‘BioE3’ (biotechnology for economy, environment and employment) policy.

According to the government, the collaboration will focus on areas such as microgravity research, space biotechnology, space biomanufacturing, bioastronautics, and space biology. Dr Jitendra Singh said, the public-private participation has been instrumental in the rapid growth of India’s space sector. He said that the number of space startups has grown significantly, with nearly 300 startups now contributing to the space economy.

The minister said, this partnership is expected to benefit the national human space programme and spur innovations in human health research, novel pharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and bio-based technologies for efficient waste management and recycling.