India to Champion Innovation at 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

ADITAYA RAJ DAS /New Delhi

— India will take a leading role at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, where Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, is heading the Indian delegation.

A key highlight of India’s participation will be the launch of the UPI-UPU Integration project, a landmark initiative aimed at transforming cross-border remittances.

The project, developed jointly by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), seeks to link India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform. Once operational, it will enable members of the Indian diaspora to send money home through a faster, more secure, and cost-effective channel, directly benefiting millions of families and boosting economic growth.

Shri @JM_Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, met Mr. Masashi Adachi, State Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications, Japan, during the #UPUCongress in Dubai.



The meeting focused on strengthening India–Japan cooperation in postal service delivery,… pic.twitter.com/OTBVVeN1JF — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) September 8, 2025

“This initiative marks a revolutionary step in modernising international remittances,” said Ms. Vandita Kaul, Secretary, Department of Posts, adding that India remains committed to working with the global postal community to promote connectivity, financial inclusion, and sustainability.

The Congress will serve as a platform for India to showcase its digital leadership while reinforcing global cooperation in the evolving postal and financial ecosystem.

Highlights for the Congress:

Ministerial Address: Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is expected to deliver a keynote address during the Congress, outlining India’s vision for a modern, trusted, and inclusive postal ecosystem. The address will highlight India’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance postal services and promote financial inclusion globally.

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is expected to deliver a keynote address during the Congress, outlining India’s vision for a modern, trusted, and inclusive postal ecosystem. The address will highlight India’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance postal services and promote financial inclusion globally. UPI-UPU Integration Launch: The official launch of the UPI-UPU Integration project is anticipated to be a key event during the Congress, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation in transforming cross-border payments.

The official launch of the UPI-UPU Integration project is anticipated to be a key event during the Congress, showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation in transforming cross-border payments. Engagement with Member Countries: The Indian delegation will actively engage with representatives from 192 member countries to share India’s expertise, explore potential partnerships, and promote the adoption of innovative solutions within the postal sector.

The Indian delegation will actively engage with representatives from 192 member countries to share India’s expertise, explore potential partnerships, and promote the adoption of innovative solutions within the postal sector. Advocacy for a Progressive Agenda: India is expected to advocate for a progressive agenda for the Dubai Cycle, emphasizing the importance of technology adoption, sustainable practices, and equitable access to postal services for all.

India is expected to advocate for a progressive agenda for the Dubai Cycle, emphasizing the importance of technology adoption, sustainable practices, and equitable access to postal services for all. India Offers Candidature for Key Universal Postal Union Councils: India has offered its candidature for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union, seeking supportfor meaningful partnershipsfocused on delivering at scale, driving digital transformation, and promoting sustainability with the aim to contribute towards a level playing field in global commerce,capacity buildingwhile learning from global peers to further strengthen international postal cooperation.