The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Israel Sign Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi

Sep 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Israel today signed a bilateral investment agreement in New Delhi. The agreement was signed between Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Finance Minister of Israel, Bezalel Smotrich. The agreement is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, and facilitate the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration. It also includes provisions to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency, and enable smooth transfers and compensation for losses.

The Finance Ministry said the signing of the Agreement reflects both nations’ shared commitment towards enhancing economic cooperation and creating a more robust and resilient investment environment. The Agreement is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments between the two countries, which presently stands at a total of 800 million US dollars. 

Ms Sitharaman mentioned that both sides should have more business interaction to explore opportunities of investments, to gain benefits from the Agreement. The Israeli Finance Minister spoke about the strong common background of the two countries achieving high economic growth despite security challenges. He emphasised the need for greater collaboration between two nations in the field of cyber security, defence, innovation and high-technology sectors. Both Ministers emphasised their commitment to advancing economic cooperation in the fields of fintech innovation, infrastructure development, financial regulation, and digital payment connectivity. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Champion Innovation at 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

Sep 8, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Sep 8: Sensex End Flat, Nifty nears 24,800 as IT drag offsets auto rally

Sep 8, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s unemployment rate lowest among G20 nations, says Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Sep 8, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Champion Innovation at 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

8 September 2025 10:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Govt Hikes Honorarium of Anganwadi Sevikas and Sahayikas

8 September 2025 10:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kulgam Encounter: Army JCO Injured as Operation Continues in South Kashmir

8 September 2025 9:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Six Killed, Several Injured in Jerusalem Shooting Attack

8 September 2025 9:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments