India, Israel Sign Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Israel today signed a bilateral investment agreement in New Delhi. The agreement was signed between Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Finance Minister of Israel, Bezalel Smotrich. The agreement is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, and facilitate the growth of trade and mutual investments by ensuring an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration. It also includes provisions to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency, and enable smooth transfers and compensation for losses.

The Finance Ministry said the signing of the Agreement reflects both nations’ shared commitment towards enhancing economic cooperation and creating a more robust and resilient investment environment. The Agreement is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral investments between the two countries, which presently stands at a total of 800 million US dollars.

Ms Sitharaman mentioned that both sides should have more business interaction to explore opportunities of investments, to gain benefits from the Agreement. The Israeli Finance Minister spoke about the strong common background of the two countries achieving high economic growth despite security challenges. He emphasised the need for greater collaboration between two nations in the field of cyber security, defence, innovation and high-technology sectors. Both Ministers emphasised their commitment to advancing economic cooperation in the fields of fintech innovation, infrastructure development, financial regulation, and digital payment connectivity.