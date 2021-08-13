India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’

AMN

India has termed Pakistan Foreign Minister’s comments on the recent Dasu blast in which some Chinese workers and others were killed as absurd.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this is yet another attempt by Pakistan to malign India, in a bid to deflect international attention from its role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for proscribed terrorists.

He said, New Delhi has been at the forefront of global efforts against terrorism in partnership with the international community, which is well aware of Islamabad’s credentials when it comes to terrorism. Mr. Bagchi added that such desperate attempts by Pakistan at peddling lies and propaganda will find few takers.