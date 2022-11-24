India takes on New Zealand in first ODI at Auckland on Friday

AMN

In Cricket, India will take on New Zealand in the first ODI of three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland tomorrow. The match will start at 7 a.m. It will be broadcast live on DD Sports.

For India, in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI team. Team India’s spirits are high as the Men in Blue clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 recently.

The second ODI will be played on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The third match will be played on Wednesday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.