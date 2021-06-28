PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jun 2021 10:31:25      انڈین آواز

India surpasses US in administration of Covid Vaccine; PM expresses happiness over the achievement

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India achieved another milestone in COVID19 vaccination and overtakes US in total number of Covid Vaccine doses administered. Health Ministry said, 32.36 Crore Vaccine Doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the significant landmark achieved by India in Covid vaccination drive. In a remarkable feat, India has surpassed the United States of America in administration of Covid vaccines. So far, over 32 crore 36 lakh doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country which is 33 lakh more in comparison to vaccines administered in the USA.

In a tweet today, Mr. Modi has said, India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum. Reiterating commitment for free vaccines to all, he congratulated those who are driving vaccination efforts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women hockey: Our aim is to produce best results at Tokyo Olympics, says Forward Udita

By Harpal Singh Bedi For forward Udita, a handball player who switched to Hockey only in 2016, getting sele ...

Rahi Sarnobat wins gold at Shooting World Cup

By Harpal Singh Bedi Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, shot to glory and gold as she claimed 25M Pistol t ...

Serena Williams not to play in Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams has confirmed she will not play in this summer’s delayed To ...

خبرنامہ

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

امریکی معیشت کے لئے یہ سال بہترین ثابت ہوسکتا ہے

اے ایم ایناقتصادی ماہرین کے مطابق امریکی معیشت کی ترقی کے لئ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz