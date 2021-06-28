India surpasses US in administration of Covid Vaccine; PM expresses happiness over the achievement

AMN / WEB DESK

India achieved another milestone in COVID19 vaccination and overtakes US in total number of Covid Vaccine doses administered. Health Ministry said, 32.36 Crore Vaccine Doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the significant landmark achieved by India in Covid vaccination drive. In a remarkable feat, India has surpassed the United States of America in administration of Covid vaccines. So far, over 32 crore 36 lakh doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country which is 33 lakh more in comparison to vaccines administered in the USA.

In a tweet today, Mr. Modi has said, India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum. Reiterating commitment for free vaccines to all, he congratulated those who are driving vaccination efforts.