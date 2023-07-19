India supports UN efforts to continue key Black Sea Grain deal terminated by Russia

AMN / WEB DESK

India has voiced support for the UN’s efforts in continuing the Black Sea Grain initiative and expressed hope for an early resolution to the present impasse, The reaction came a day after Russia announced it was terminating implementation of the UN-brokered deal that allowed export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukrainian ports.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s annual debate on the ‘Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine’ India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, Ruchira Kamboj, said New Delhi is concerned about the recent developments in the region, which have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability. She said India has supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse.

Kamboj added India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and misery for its people, particularly for the women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries. Moscow on Monday said it was terminating the implementation.