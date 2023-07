At least 16 people have been killed and due to electrocution near the Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alkananda River in Chamoli district today.

Superintendent of Police, Chamoli Parmendra Dobhal said, six people are also injured in this tragic accident, who are being treated at the district hospital, while the seriously injured are being sent to higher centers for further treatment. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident.