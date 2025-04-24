India summons Pakistan’s top diplomat, hands over persona non grata note for military diplomats

India has summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich and handed over a persona non-grata note for its military diplomats. The top diplomat was summoned last night, according to sources. This came following India’s several strong measures against Pakistan in view of the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, closed the Integrated Check Post Attari, and it has downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad. India has also suspended the SAARC visa exemption for Pakistani nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

