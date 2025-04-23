Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Turkey: Several earthquakes hit Istanbul, no report of casualities so far

Apr 23, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several earthquakes have hit Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, causing buildings to shake and creating panic among residents today. The tremors were powerful enough to scare people out of their homes and offices. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2, occurred at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in the Sea of Marmara, about 40 kilometres southwest of Istanbul. As the quake happened so close to the surface, its effects were felt more strongly in nearby regions. Meanwhile, according to early reports, there has been no loss of life or major property damage so far.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Nepal discuss cooperation in energy sector

Apr 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir

Apr 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World leaders condemn J&K terror attack

Apr 23, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

International Conclave on ‘Buddha Dharma & Culture of Northeast India’ concludes in Namsai

23 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K govt announces ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

23 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railways run spl train from Katra to New Delhi tonight to evacuate stranded passengers 

23 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab seals its border with Pakistan & enhances security amid Pahalgam terror attack 

23 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!