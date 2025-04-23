Turkey: Several earthquakes hit Istanbul, no report of casualities so far

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several earthquakes have hit Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, causing buildings to shake and creating panic among residents today. The tremors were powerful enough to scare people out of their homes and offices. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2, occurred at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in the Sea of Marmara, about 40 kilometres southwest of Istanbul. As the quake happened so close to the surface, its effects were felt more strongly in nearby regions. Meanwhile, according to early reports, there has been no loss of life or major property damage so far.