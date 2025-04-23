India, Nepal discuss cooperation in energy sector

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli today. During the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar, various aspects of friendly and cultural relations, development of the energy sector and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries were discussed.

Mr Khattar had made an on-site visit to the Arun-3 hydropower project to take stock of the progress. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Powergrid Corporation Limited, a Maharatna CPSE and Nepal Electricity Authority in the presence of the Union Minister Mr Khattar and Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation Deepak Khadka yesterday. This MoU marks a significant step towards forming two joint venture companies in India and Nepal to implement the high-capacity 400 kV double-circuit transmission links from Inaruwa in Nepal to New Purnea in India and from Dododhara in Nepal to Bareilly in India. Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID, and Kamal Acharya, Director, Grid Operation Department, NEA, signed the MoU in the presence of the Ministers.