Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned on Thursday the recent terrorist attacks in France, including the heinous attack inside a church in Nice, and asserted that India stands with the country in the fight against terrorism.

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the city of Nice on Thursday.

“I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church,” PM Modi said in a tweet.