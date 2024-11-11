India-Sri Lanka ferry services between Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai halted due to bad weather

WEB DESK

The India-Sri Lanka ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai have been halted due to bad weather. Director of IndSri Ferry Service, Niranjan Nandagopan, told Akashvani that with poor chances of operating the ferry this month and the start of the monsoon season, the ferry service had to be suspended. He added that regular ferry services will resume in January with the easing of the seas. Prior to the suspension, the popular service had been operating at full capacity. The ferry service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in response to several demands to start it.