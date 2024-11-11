The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week for 3rd review of nation’s financing programme

Nov 11, 2024

WEB DESK

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Sri Lanka next week for the third review of the island nation’s financing programme. The team, led by IMF Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer, will assess Sri Lanka’s economic policies, progress on ongoing reforms, and the implementation of previous agreements with the IMF.

Upon successful completion of the review, the IMF is expected to release the next installment of the loan to Sri Lanka. The IMF had approved a 2.9 billion dollar Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka over a 48-month period in tranches to help its economy recover from the economic crisis. The island had witnessed an acute forex shortage in 2022, resulting in a short supply of essentials that are imported by Sri Lanka.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Liberal Democratic Party’s Shigeru Ishiba re-elected as country’s PM

Nov 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Climate Change Conference, COP29 begins at Baku in Azerbaijan

Nov 11, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Australian govt appoints country’s first anti-slavery commissioner

Nov 11, 2024

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Study visit of JPC on Waqf to different states postponed  

November 11, 2024
HINDI SECTION

जस्टिस संजीव खन्ना ने ली पद की शपथ,बनें देश के 51वें मुख्य न्यायाधीश

November 11, 2024
HINDI SECTION

उपचुनाव: सपा की मुस्लिम वोट पर नज़र, अखिलेश जाएंगे आज़म के घर

November 11, 2024
Books

Storyteller, Neelesh Misra releases his first collection of poems, ‘Main Aksar Sochta Hoon’

November 11, 2024