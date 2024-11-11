IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka next week for 3rd review of nation’s financing programme

WEB DESK

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Sri Lanka next week for the third review of the island nation’s financing programme. The team, led by IMF Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer, will assess Sri Lanka’s economic policies, progress on ongoing reforms, and the implementation of previous agreements with the IMF.

Upon successful completion of the review, the IMF is expected to release the next installment of the loan to Sri Lanka. The IMF had approved a 2.9 billion dollar Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka over a 48-month period in tranches to help its economy recover from the economic crisis. The island had witnessed an acute forex shortage in 2022, resulting in a short supply of essentials that are imported by Sri Lanka.