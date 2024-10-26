India slams Pakistan at UNSC for misinformation tactics on Kashmir

India slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate, calling it despicable and a mischievous provocation based on its tested tactic of spreading misinformation. During the UNSC debate on “Women Building Peace in a Changing Environment,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, delivered a strong Right of Reply against Pakistan.

He criticized Pakistan’s attempt to bring up Jammu and Kashmir at the forum, accusing it of political propaganda in an inappropriate setting. Mr. Harish said it is despicable yet entirely predictable that one delegation has indulged in mischievous provocation based on its tried-and-tested tactic of spreading misinformation and disinformation. It’s completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate.