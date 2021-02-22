Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2021 02:09:36      انڈین آواز

India signs 50 million dollar Defence line of Credit agreement with Maldives

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Reaffirming its commitment for overall development and security of its maritime neighbour, India has signed a 50 million dollar Line of Credit agreement in defence sector with the Maldives.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar, who was in the Maldives yesterday, said that the agreement will facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.

The credit line agreement for defence projects was signed between the Finance Ministry of Maldives and the Export-Import Bank of India to boost the maritime capabilities of the strategically vital Indian Ocean island nation.

Dr Jaishankar also co-signed the UTF Harbour Project agreement with Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi. He said that the project agreement will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts.

The minister said that India and Maldives are partners in development as well as partners in security. The Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard Harbour will come up at Sifavaru.

Mariya Didi said that defence cooperation between India and Maldives has been a key element of the sisterly relationship between the two countries from time immemorial. She said that the Coast Guard Harbour and Dockyard at Sifavaru will mark another significant milestone in this journey.

Dr Jaishankar also called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and reaffirmed India’s commitment as a comprehensive development partner of the island nation. India has also given over one lakh additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Maldives.

Mr Solih thanked India for the assistance. Taking to Twitter, Mr Solih thanked PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the generous assistance announced during Jaishankar’s visit including the Covishied vaccine.

India also extended a new line of credit of US dollar 40 million for the development of new sports infrastructure in the Maldives.

In a joint statement issued later, Maldives reiterated its support for India’s candidature for permanent membership of an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. India also reiterated its support for the Maldives candidature for the Presidency of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open title

https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1363520048200093698?s=20 Defending Champion Novak Djokovic has won h ...

Karnataka to host second Khelo India University Games this year

AMN / BENGALURU Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the second Khelo India University Gam ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!