India should present unique AI model to world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India should present a unique AI model to the world, reflecting the spirit of Made in India, and Made for the World. He emphasised on developing Indian AI models that are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles.

Prime Minister said while chairing the roundtable with Indian AI Start-Ups in New Delhi.

Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in the country next month, 12 Indian AI start-ups, which have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge, attended the roundtable. During the meeting, they presented their ideas and work. These Start-ups are working in a diverse set of areas, including Indian language foundation models, 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, marketing, and personalised content creation, engineering simulations, healthcare diagnostics and medical research, among others.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence in bringing about transformation in society. He said that India will host the India AI Impact Summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector. Mr Modi emphasised that startups and AI entrepreneurs are the co-architects of India’s future and the country has immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation.

Prime Minister Modi said the country can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally. He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages. The AI Start-Ups commended the country’s strong commitment to advancing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the country. They highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector. The leaders said that India now offers a robust and enabling environment for AI development, firmly placing the country on the global AI map.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.