Chouhan highlights India’s agricultural journey at high-level meeting  

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today highlighted that the country’s agricultural journey has been phenomenal, marked by a transformation from a food-deficient nation to a major exporter of key agricultural commodities. Chairing a high-level meeting with representatives of international organisations in New Delhi, the Minister emphasised the crucial role of these organisations.

The Minister said that the country has successfully achieved food security and is now firmly focused on advancing nutritional security while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. He underscored that the country is well-positioned to share its experiences and best practices with other countries, while also learning from global innovations and successful models, thereby fostering mutual growth and cooperation in the agriculture and allied sectors.

The meeting brought together representatives from key international and multilateral development partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Food Programme, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.