Railways to Roll Out 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks, Focus on Safety: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jan 8, 2026

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Railways Minister Vaishnaw announces to bring major reforms in Railways in 2026

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced an ambitious plan to introduce 52 major reforms in the Indian Railways over the course of the year, with the objective of delivering systematic and visible improvements in services. The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting held in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Ravneet Singh, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board Satish Kumar, and other senior railway officials. The discussions reflected the spirit of the New Year, with a strong emphasis on “new resolutions” and transformative reforms for one of the country’s largest public transport systems.

Mr. Vaishnaw said the reform roadmap would be rolled out at the pace of one reform every week, ensuring consistent progress rather than sporadic changes. He underlined that passenger safety would remain the top priority, with enhanced use of technology and stricter monitoring mechanisms.

A key pillar of the reform agenda will be the increased adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and passenger convenience. The Railways also plans a comprehensive revamp of talent management and training systems to build a more skilled and future-ready workforce.

In addition, significant upgrades are planned in food and catering services to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers. The minister said these reforms aim to make Indian Railways safer, more efficient and more passenger-centric in the coming year.

