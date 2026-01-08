US ICE Shooting Sparks Protests and Political Row in Minneapolis

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 11:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

An analysis of footage shows that the vehicle driven by a woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent appeared to be turning away from the officer as he opened fire; NYT

News Desk

A fatal shooting involving a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has triggered widespread outrage, protests and political debate in Minneapolis, amid an intensified federal immigration enforcement drive.

According to US media reports, the incident occurred on January 7 when an ICE officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman during a large-scale immigration operation in the city. Federal authorities said the officer opened fire after the woman’s vehicle allegedly moved toward agents, claiming the action was taken in self-defence. However, eyewitness accounts and video footage circulating on social media have raised questions over the official version of events.

The victim, identified as a mother of three and a local resident, was described by family members as unarmed and not posing any immediate threat. Her death has sparked vigils and protests across Minneapolis, with demonstrators demanding accountability and an independent investigation into the use of force by federal agents.

Breaking News: An ICE agent shot and killed a person in Minneapolis during an enforcement operation, days after the Trump administration ramped up the agency's presence in the city. Follow live updates. https://t.co/9IRCITOAXf — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2026

Local leaders criticised the shooting, saying it has heightened tensions in a city already sensitive to policing and civil rights issues. Civil rights groups have also expressed concern, linking the incident to what they describe as increasingly aggressive immigration enforcement practices.

The US Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that state and federal investigations are underway. Meanwhile, federal officials, including the White House, have defended the ICE officer’s actions, deepening the political divide over immigration policy and law enforcement conduct.

The incident has renewed national debate over immigration crackdowns, accountability of federal agencies, and the rules governing use of force during enforcement operations.