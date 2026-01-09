India begins implementation of $450 mn assistance package for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 12:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India has begun implementing a 450 million US dollars assistance package to help Sri Lanka recover from Cyclone Ditwah, moving from emergency relief to reconstruction of damaged roads, railways, bridges and housing, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha said on Thursday. The package was announced during a visit to Sri Lanka by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in December.

Addressing the media, Mr. Jha said the package includes 350 million US dollars in concessional lines of credit and 100 million US dollars in grants, targeting restoration of roads, railways and bridges, housing reconstruction, health and education facilities, agriculture support and disaster preparedness.

The High Commissioner said Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched on the day the cyclone made landfall, delivered over 1,100 tonnes of relief, deployed Indian naval and air force assets, an NDRF contingent, helicopters, a field hospital and modular emergency medical units.

He also highlighted growing economic linkages, noting that India accounted for over 20 per cent of Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals in 2025 and as much as 40-50 per cent of foreign direct investment when routed investments are accounted for. He said the partnership was in a “historic sweet spot” as both sides move from relief to reconstruction.