The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India begins implementation of $450 mn assistance package for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

Jan 9, 2026

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 12:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India begins implementation of 450 million dollar assistance package for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

AMN / NEWS DESK /AIR

India has begun implementing a 450 million US dollars assistance package to help Sri Lanka recover from Cyclone Ditwah, moving from emergency relief to reconstruction of damaged roads, railways, bridges and housing, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha said on Thursday. The package was announced during a visit to Sri Lanka by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in December.

Addressing the media, Mr. Jha said the package includes 350 million US dollars in concessional lines of credit and 100 million US dollars in grants, targeting restoration of roads, railways and bridges, housing reconstruction, health and education facilities, agriculture support and disaster preparedness.

The High Commissioner said Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched on the day the cyclone made landfall, delivered over 1,100 tonnes of relief, deployed Indian naval and air force assets, an NDRF contingent, helicopters, a field hospital and modular emergency medical units.

He also highlighted growing economic linkages, noting that India accounted for over 20 per cent of Sri Lanka’s tourist arrivals in 2025 and as much as 40-50 per cent of foreign direct investment when routed investments are accounted for. He said the partnership was in a “historic sweet spot” as both sides move from relief to reconstruction.

Related Post

AMN JOBS/ CAREER

Apply for Various Jobs at TATA companies

Jan 9, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia rejects plans to deploy Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine

Jan 9, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ICE Shooting Sparks Protests and Political Row in Minneapolis

Jan 8, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

جنوری۸ کی اہم خبریں

9 January 2026 1:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

امریکی صدر ٹرمپ کا روسی تیل پر 500% ٹیرف

9 January 2026 1:38 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN JOBS/ CAREER

Apply for Various Jobs at TATA companies

9 January 2026 1:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

विदेश में रह रहे मतदाताओं को सुनवाई में बड़ी राहत: निर्वाचन आयोग

9 January 2026 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments