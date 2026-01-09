Russia rejects plans to deploy Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 12:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Russia rejected plans to deploy a Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine if a peace deal is reached. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that all such units and facilities will be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces. Moscow has repeatedly opposed NATO members sending troops to Ukraine, calling the proposals dangerous and destructive. Earlier, the United Kingdom and France signed a declaration of intent on deploying troops in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire.

In a related development, more than one million people in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine are without water supplies or heating, after overnight strikes by the Russian forces. The Ukrainian government said that Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia are without electricity, and critical infrastructure is running on reserve power.

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia attacked with 97 drones, with 70 downed by air defence systems, but 27 striking various locations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said war with Russia could end by mid of this year. Speaking in Cyprus, currently holding the EU presidency, he urged allies to increase pressure on Russia with tougher sanctions.