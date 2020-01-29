India sends relief material to cyclone-hit Madagascar

AMN

India has diverted its naval ship INS Airavat for providing relief material to cyclone-hit Madagascar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, the Indian Navy has already launched Op Vanilla to help the affected people in the cyclone-hit nation. He said, India stands in solidarity with Madagascar in this time of national disaster.

The ship, carrying eight pallets of emergency supplies and medicines, will reach Madagascar today.

Madagascar has been hit by a cyclone and there has been heavy flooding and landslides since last week, causing loss of lives and displacement of a number of people.