ISRAEL: Netanyahu withdraws request for immunity on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today withdrew his request for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges.

His announcement has now paved the way for legal proceedings against him to go forward.

In November, Mr Netanyahu was indicted by the attorney general on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three separate cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The announcement came as members of parliament were due to open a debate on the immunity
request.

