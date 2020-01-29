Corona virus: Death toll rise to 132 as epidemic continues to wreck havoc in China

More than 6,000 cases confirmed

THE Novel Corona virus continues to wreck havoc in China as more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China and 57 abroad in 14 countries.

Death toll has jumped to 132. Among the confirmed cases, 1,239 patients were in critical condition. In a meeting, yesterday with WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed confidence that China will conquer Corona virus. WHO said that China has agreed with its proposal of sending international experts to China to facilitate better understanding of the Novel Corona virus and guide global response to the disease.

WHO is continually monitoring the situation and it can reconvene the Emergency Committee on very short notice as needed. WHO is also launching a Global Clinical Data Platform to allow Member States to contribute anonymized clinical data in order to inform the public health clinical response. China has said, it is likely to have a vaccine for public use within three months. As per Chinese scientists, the number of people infected with this virus will peak in a week to 10 days and the fatality rate is expected to drop in coming weeks. As many countries have cancelled their flights to China, evacuation process at Wuhan airport has started.