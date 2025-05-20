India sends humanitarian aid to Afghan refugees as Pak continues mass deportations

AMN

India has stepped in with humanitarian aid for thousands of Afghan refugee families, as Pakistan intensifies its mass deportations. According to the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, India sent essential food supplies to about 5,000 Afghan families recently forced out of Pakistan. The aid, which included 11 types of food items, was distributed through the Kabul office of the Directorate of Refugees.

Maulvi Abdul Kabir, the Afghan Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, expressed gratitude to both the Government and the people of India for the continued support. He also urged other countries and humanitarian organisations to increase their assistance for displaced Afghans.