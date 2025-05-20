Indonesia: Volcano erupts on tourist island of Flores

FILE PHOTO

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted today, emitting an ash cloud more than half a mile high. Authorities placed the surrounding area on the highest level of alert and warned of another powerful eruption. Indonesia’s volcanology agency reported that Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, on the tourist island of Flores, erupted shortly after midnight, sending an ash cloud 0.7 miles above its peak. The latest rumblings followed the authorities raising the alert level last evening for the 5,197-foot twin-peaked volcano to the highest in the country’s four-tiered system.