 Jaishankar appreciates Netherlands’ strong condemnation of Pahalgam attack  

May 19, 2025
EAM S Jaishankar appreciates Netherlands’ strong condemnation of Pahalgam attack  

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met Foreign Affairs Minister of Netherland, Casper Veldkamp in The Hague in Netherlands. In a social media post, Dr S Jaishankar said that he had wide-ranging discussions on deepening the bilateral partnership of both countries and engagement with the European Union.

He also appreciated the Netherlands’ strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and support for zero tolerance against terrorism. Dr Jaishankar added that he also exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi polarity. 

The External Affairs Minister reached the Hague on the first leg of his three nation visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, during the visit, the EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

