INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

May 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold separate conversations today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and leaders of various NATO countries to end the war in Ukraine. In a social media post, Mr. Trump said the talks will focus on stopping the ongoing “bloodbath,” which is claiming the lives of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers each week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that preparations are underway for the telephone conversation between President Putin and the US President.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with senior US officials and European leaders in Rome yesterday. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said the discussions covered sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defence cooperation, and plans for an upcoming prisoner exchange with Russia, an agreement reached during recent talks in Istanbul.

