Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that reaching an agreement with the United States is possible if Washington refrains from using coercive measures against Tehran. He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran yesterday.

In a separate meeting with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, President Pezeshkian praised Oman’s “committed and constructive” role in hosting indirect talks between Tehran and Washington. He expressed hope that these negotiations would lead to a fair agreement capable of ensuring sustainable stability in West Asia.

Facilitated by Oman, Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions since April 12-three in the Omani capital, Muscat, and one in Rome, Italy.