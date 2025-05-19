Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

May 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that reaching an agreement with the United States is possible if Washington refrains from using coercive measures against Tehran. He made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran yesterday.

In a separate meeting with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, President Pezeshkian praised Oman’s “committed and constructive” role in hosting indirect talks between Tehran and Washington. He expressed hope that these negotiations would lead to a fair agreement capable of ensuring sustainable stability in West Asia.

Facilitated by Oman, Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions since April 12-three in the Omani capital, Muscat, and one in Rome, Italy.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

May 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka faces severe salt shortage as prices quadruple amid production drop & import delays

May 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Romania: Nicușor Dan wins Presidential election

May 19, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

معصوم مرادآبادی کی دو کتابیں ’چہرے پڑھا کرو‘ اور ’نگینے لوگ‘ کا اجرا

19 May 2025 8:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

SC orders SIT probe into MP minister’s Derogatory remark on Col Sofiya Qureshi

19 May 2025 7:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Putin, Zelensky to end war in Ukraine

19 May 2025 2:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Agreement with US possible if coercion stops: Iranian President

19 May 2025 2:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!