Sri Lanka faces severe salt shortage as prices quadruple amid production drop & import delays

May 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka is facing a severe salt shortage, with retail prices of salt surging three to four times due to disrupted local production and slow import processing. Importing of salt has been the way forward, as only 23 per cent of the expected production has been possible.

The Salt Producers’ Association has blamed delays in clearing 30,000 metric tons of non-iodised salt imports. A government official said a shipment from India is expected soon, with prices likely to stabilise within two weeks.

National Salt Limited has attributed the crisis to heavy rains during the Yala harvest. Only 8,000 metric tonnes were collected instead of the expected 35,000 MT. Rainfall has also washed away over 15,000 metric tons of ready salt.

