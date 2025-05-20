India, US discuss interim trade deal: Goyal

AMN / WEB DESK

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that he has a good discussions with his US counterpart, Howard William Lutnick, towards expediting the first tranche of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The talks come against the backdrop of both countries exploring the possibility of an interim trade arrangement in goods ahead of finalising the first phase of the trade agreement by October this year. Mr Goyal is leading the team of senior Indian officials to Washington for discussions, from May 17, with their US counterparts on the Trade Agreement.