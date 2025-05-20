Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, US discuss interim trade deal: Goyal

May 20, 2025

US cunterpart discuss interim trade deal: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

AMN / WEB DESK

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that he has a good discussions with his US counterpart, Howard William Lutnick, towards expediting the first tranche of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The talks come against the backdrop of both countries exploring the possibility of an interim trade arrangement in goods ahead of finalising the first phase of the trade agreement by October this year. Mr Goyal is leading the team of senior Indian officials to Washington for discussions, from May 17, with their US counterparts on the Trade Agreement.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar calls on Dutch PM, conveys PM Modi’s greetings

May 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US acts against facilitators of illegal immigration

May 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Russia, Ukraine to begin direct ceasefire talks

May 20, 2025

You missed

Media

PCI Discusses Proposed Media Bill with International Press Bodies

20 May 2025 3:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

At CCI meet FM Sitharaman calls for right balance between regulation & freedom

20 May 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar calls on Dutch PM, conveys PM Modi’s greetings

20 May 2025 1:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF to resume Retreat Ceremony at all 3 Punjab border posts from today

20 May 2025 1:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!