India sends First-ever shipments of pomegranates to Australia

biznama.com

India’s agricultural exports have seen unprecedented expansion, with many products making their way to international markets for the first time. This expansion is empowering farmers, boosting rural incomes, and putting India’s rich agricultural heritage on the global map.

In a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural exports, India successfully sent the first-ever shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa pomegranates to Australia. The fibre and mineral-rich dragon fruit were also exported to London and Bahrain. In a major boost to India’s rice export potential, the first consignment of red rice was sent to the USA. Our correspondent reports that from exotic fruits to traditional staples, these first-ever shipments highlight the government’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat by creating new opportunities for Indian farmers.