Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India sends First-ever shipments of pomegranates to Australia

Feb 21, 2025
India expands agricultural exports: First-ever shipments of pomegranates to Australia

biznama.com

India’s agricultural exports have seen unprecedented expansion, with many products making their way to international markets for the first time. This expansion is empowering farmers, boosting rural incomes, and putting India’s rich agricultural heritage on the global map.

In a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural exports, India successfully sent the first-ever shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa pomegranates to Australia. The fibre and mineral-rich dragon fruit were also exported to London and Bahrain. In a major boost to India’s rice export potential, the first consignment of red rice was sent to the USA. Our correspondent reports that from exotic fruits to traditional staples, these first-ever shipments highlight the government’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat by creating new opportunities for Indian farmers.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Net FDI in India declines to $1.2 billion Apr-Dec 2024: RBI data

Feb 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FINAL TRADE FEB 19: Benchmark domestic equity indices end on a flat note

Feb 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Argentina agree to strengthen cooperation in Lithium exploration and mining

Feb 19, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Govt to Implement Ayushman Bharat with ₹5 Lakh Top-Up: CM Rekha Gupta

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Peace, stability in West Asian region is vital for world: EAM Jaishankar

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India sends First-ever shipments of pomegranates to Australia

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Meditation a ‘beacon of hope’ for mental health: V-P

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!