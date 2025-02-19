Net FDI in India declines to $1.2 billion Apr-Dec 2024: RBI data

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India — inflows minus outflows — declined to $1.18 billion during April-December 2024 from $7.84 billion in the same period in 2023 due to a rise in repatriation and overseas investments by Indian firms.

Gross inward FDI during April-November 2024 increased by 20.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $62.5 billion from $51.8 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) data (February 2025 bulletin).

Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $43.99 billion during the nine-month period of 2024-25, up from $33.06 billion in April-November 2023, RBI data showed.