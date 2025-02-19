Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Net FDI in India declines to $1.2 billion Apr-Dec 2024: RBI data

Feb 20, 2025

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India — inflows minus outflows — declined to $1.18 billion during April-December 2024 from $7.84 billion in the same period in 2023 due to a rise in repatriation and overseas investments by Indian firms. 

Gross inward FDI during April-November 2024 increased by 20.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $62.5 billion from $51.8 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) data (February 2025 bulletin). 

Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $43.99 billion during the nine-month period of 2024-25, up from $33.06 billion in April-November 2023, RBI data showed.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FINAL TRADE FEB 19: Benchmark domestic equity indices end on a flat note

Feb 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Argentina agree to strengthen cooperation in Lithium exploration and mining

Feb 19, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

BSNL Consolidated Financial Performance

Feb 18, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

‘शर्मनाक है अमेरिका से प्रवासियों को बेड़ियों में बांधकर भेजना’: ममता

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Net FDI in India declines to $1.2 billion Apr-Dec 2024: RBI data

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FINAL TRADE FEB 19: Benchmark domestic equity indices end on a flat note

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Three Women Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!