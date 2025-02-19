FINAL TRADE FEB 19: Benchmark domestic equity indices end on a flat note

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended on a flat note on Wednesday. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 28 points to close at 75,939. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 was marginally down by 12 points to settle at 22,933.

The BSE Sensex settled at 75,939.18, down marginally by 28.21 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. The index was recorded at an intra-day high of 76,338.58, while the intra-day low levels were seen at 75,581. NSE Nifty50, too, settled flat at 22,932.90, down merely 12.40 points or 0.05 per cent from its previous close. The 50-share index traded in the range of 23,049.95-22,814.85 on Wednesday.

25 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower dragged by Dr Reddy’s Labs, TCS, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and Adani Enterprises with losses extending up to 2.48 per cent. Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis bank, were among the 25 stocks that ended with gains of up to 3.54 per cent.

Smallcap shares outperformed the benchmarks as well as others in the broader markets, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index ending higher by 2.36 per cent, led by JBM Auto, and Aegis Logistics. The Nifty Midcap100 index, on the other hand, settled with gains of 1.56 per cent.

Banking shares stole the show among the sectors, with the Nifty Private Bank, and PSU Bank indices ending higher by over 1 per cent each, and the Bank Nifty index settling with gains of 0.98 per cent. Consumer durables, financial services, metal, media, and realty indices ended with gains of up to 1.67 per cent.

Among the other sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT, Auto, Healthcare, Pharma, and FMCG indices ended in the red, with the Nifty IT index being the top laggard, which ended down 1.30 per cent, dragged by Persistent Systems, and Cofoge.

In the global crude market, Brent Crude was trading over 0.8 percent up at 76.46 dollars per barrel, and WTI Crude also gained over 0.8 percent to trade at 72.48 dollars per barrel, when reports last came in. In the Indian bullion market, 24-karat gold was trading up at 86,680 rupees for 10 grams, and silver 999 fine was also trading up at 97,840 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.