India scripts history at Tokyo Paralympics, win record tally of 19 medals

SPORTS DESK

India has created history at the Tokyo Paralympics, returning home with as many as 19 medals, their best-ever tally in a single edition of the Paralympics by far. With as many as 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, finishing inside the top 25 at the Para Games in the Japanese capital.

On the concluding day today, Indian Shuttler Krishna Nagar won the Gold Medal in the Men’s Singles SH6 Category. He defeated Chu ManKai of Hong Kong 21-17, 16-21, 21-17. Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj bagged the silver medal. He lost to Lucas Mazur of France in the final of the men’s singles event this morning. Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15.

However, Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli lose the bronze-medal match in mixed doubles. Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara & Akiko Sugino defeated the Indian pair in a close fight by 21-23, 19-21 to finish on the podium at third place.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have congratulated Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj on winning gold and silver medals.

In his message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, strong and determined Krishan Nagar proved his mettle by winning the gold medal in Badminton and keeping the tricolour high. He said his excellence is commendable and many Indians will be inspired by him. In a tweet, President said, Suhas Yathiraj gave a tough fight to world No. 1 and won a silver medal in badminton. The President said, his dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated IAS officer, Suhas Yathiraj on winning the Silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics. Mr. Naidu said, Suhas Yathiraj has inspired many with his on-court performances as a shuttler and off-court conduct as an able civil servant.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he is happy to see Indian Badminton players excel at the Tokyo Paralympics. He added that the outstanding feat of Krishna Nagar has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. The Prime Minister wished him the very best for his endeavours ahead. In another tweet, Mr. Modi termed Suhas Yathiraj’s victory as a fantastic confluence of service and sports. He said, Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of the entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Prime Minister also spoke to Suhas Yathiraj and said that the nation is proud of his achievements. Suhas Yathiraj thanked Mr. Modi and said that he remembers the interaction they had after the Asian Games, where the Prime Minister had motivated the athletes. He also recalled the words of the Prime Minister before they left for Tokyo, where Mr. Modi had said to focus on their game instead of the results. The Silver medal winner also thanked the Prime Minister for the constant support to the athletes.

Shooter Avani Lekhara will be India’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics today. Lekhara has become the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics in addition to being the first Indian woman to win gold at the Games. The 19-year-old has won Gold in the 10 metre air rifle and Bronze in 50 metre rifle 3 position. Indian Paralympic athletes have made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals at the Tokyo Games. India had sent 54 athletes to compete in nine sports, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Swimming, Weightlifting, among others.