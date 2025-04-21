India, Saudi Arabia to discuss Regional Security & Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia; regional security and humanitarian coordination likely to be discussed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be on a bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23. This marks Modi’s third official trip to the Kingdom, following previous visits in 2016 and 2019.

This upcoming visit of the prime minister underscores Saudi Arabia’s strategic importance to India across multiple dimensions. The Kingdom remains crucial for India’s energy security and hosts one of the world’s largest Indian expatriate communities, estimated to be the second largest such community globally.

Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading voice in the Islamic world and its increasing role in regional developments further elevate the significance of this diplomatic engagement. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the already robust relationship between the two nations.

For India, Saudi Arabia remains a critical partner not only in crisis response but also in ensuring the safety of its diaspora and advancing broader regional stability. The ongoing high-level engagement signals both countries’ commitment to further strengthening their multifaceted partnership, with the Sudan crisis serving as a recent example of effective cooperation in times of emergency.

India’s “Operation Kaveri” successfully evacuated over 3,500 Indian nationals from Sudan with crucial logistical support from Saudi Arabia, which facilitated the safe transit of evacuees through Jeddah. Indian officials have acknowledged that this operation’s success heavily relied on the excellent cooperation provided by Saudi officials and government organisations.

This practical cooperation reflects the deepening ties between India and Saudi Arabia since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019. The relationship has expanded across multiple sectors, including defence, trade, energy, technology, and culture.

Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming discussions are expected to focus on regional security, humanitarian coordination, and strategies for addressing ongoing crises. These talks will likely reaffirm the two nations’ shared interests and growing influence in West Asian affairs as they continue to develop their strategic partnership.