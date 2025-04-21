Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President endorses preferential voting change to eliminate costly runoffs

Apr 22, 2025
Maldives President endorses preferential voting change to eliminate costly runoffs

In Maldives, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has endorsed a change in the preferential voting system for the archipelago’s presidential elections, aiming to eliminate costly and time-consuming runoff rounds. The new system would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference, ensuring a winner is determined without requiring a second round of voting. The current system requires a candidate to win over 50% of the vote in the first round-something that has never happened since the Maldives adopted the presidential model, forcing a runoff every time.

In a message on his new WhatsApp channel, Dr Muizzu said voters should be allowed to rank candidates in order of preference, ensuring a winner in a single round.

Dr Muizzu’s proposal has received support from former President Mohamed Nasheed, who backed the idea on social media.

Dr Muizzu also suggested synchronising presidential and parliamentary elections to improve efficiency and cut spending.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Saudi Arabia to discuss Regional Security & Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit

Apr 22, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World leaders mourn Pope Francis’ death

Apr 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin announces Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

Apr 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

PM MODI ने अमेरिकी उपराष्ट्रपति जे.डी. वेंस से की मुलाकात, द्विपक्षीय व्यापार समझौते पर हुई चर्चा

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पटना में दिखेगा वायु सेना का शौर्य, पहली बार सूर्य किरण एरोबैटिक शो का आयोजन

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President endorses preferential voting change to eliminate costly runoffs

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Saudi Arabia to discuss Regional Security & Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit

22 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!