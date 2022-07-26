FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2022 12:29:06      انڈین آواز

India reviews monkeypox situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Centre held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the monkeypox situation in the country. Union Health Secretary, Directorate General of Health Services and Director of National Centre for Disease Control held a meeting with the joint monitoring group on Sunday.

States and Union Territories have been advised to undertake close surveillance. With a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel testing positive yesterday in the national capital, the Delhi government has now been advised to undertake contact tracing.

Four cases of monkeypox have so far been reported from India, and another suspected case was flagged in Telangana yesterday evening. The patient remains in a Hyderabad hospital and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) lab in Pune for testing.

World Health Organisation has already declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Over 16,000 cases have so far been reported from 75 countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

SAI starts “Create for India” campaign to cheer for Team India CWG Games

AMN A 215-member Indian athlete contingent across 16 disciplines is all set to participate in the Commonwea ...

India beat West Indies by 2 wickets in Second ODI to take 2-0 lead in three-match series

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the Second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain last night to ...

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which b ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart