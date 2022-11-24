FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2022 12:11:53      انڈین آواز

India rejects observations of US report on religious freedom

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Report

India has rejected report of US Commission on International Religious Freedom USCIRF, terming them ‘biased and inaccurate’. India’s External Affairs’ Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, USCIRF has a tendency to consistently misrepresent the facts which shows the lack of their understanding about India, its constitutional framework, plurality and robust democratic system. He said, USCIRF is guided by its own prejudice and pursue a motivated agenda which raises questions on their credibility.

On the issue of Indian fugitive Zakir Naik’s presence at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mr. Bagchi said, the issue of Zakir Naik has been raised with Qatar.

He said that India has rescued over 200 people who were trapped in the fake job rackets in Myanmar. Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs’ Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, out of 200 people, 153 people have already been repatriated to India and the remaining 50 people are in process of repatriation. He said, more than 108 people have been repatriated to India from Cambodia. He said, Indian government has requested the Myanmar and Thailand authorities to facilitate the repatriation process. Mr. Bagchi cautioned that visa on arrival facility is only for tourists not for job seekers

In its 2022 Annual Report early this year USCIRF recommended that the U. S. Department of State designate India as a “country of particular concern” for engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations, as set forth by the International Religious Freedom Act.

The U. S. State Department has refused to incorporate the commission’s recommendations so far.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart