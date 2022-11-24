India rejects observations of US report on religious freedom

Staff Report

India has rejected report of US Commission on International Religious Freedom USCIRF, terming them ‘biased and inaccurate’. India’s External Affairs’ Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, USCIRF has a tendency to consistently misrepresent the facts which shows the lack of their understanding about India, its constitutional framework, plurality and robust democratic system. He said, USCIRF is guided by its own prejudice and pursue a motivated agenda which raises questions on their credibility.

On the issue of Indian fugitive Zakir Naik’s presence at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mr. Bagchi said, the issue of Zakir Naik has been raised with Qatar.

He said that India has rescued over 200 people who were trapped in the fake job rackets in Myanmar. Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs’ Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, out of 200 people, 153 people have already been repatriated to India and the remaining 50 people are in process of repatriation. He said, more than 108 people have been repatriated to India from Cambodia. He said, Indian government has requested the Myanmar and Thailand authorities to facilitate the repatriation process. Mr. Bagchi cautioned that visa on arrival facility is only for tourists not for job seekers

In its 2022 Annual Report early this year USCIRF recommended that the U. S. Department of State designate India as a “country of particular concern” for engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations, as set forth by the International Religious Freedom Act.

The U. S. State Department has refused to incorporate the commission’s recommendations so far.

.