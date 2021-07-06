India registers significant decline in fresh cases COVID-19

Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Government today said that India was registering a significant decline in active caseloads and fresh cases amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The active caseload has declined to around 4,64,000. The recovery rate is also continuously improving and it has reached 97.2 per cent in the country.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal has said, the country is witnessing decline in the daily number of cases due to continued efforts of containment and restriction strategies. He said, the average daily new cases declined from 3,89,000 cases between 1st to 7th May this year to 40,420 cases between 3rd July to 6th July. He said, the spread of infection concentrated in limited geography and 80 per cent of new cases in the country reported from 90 district. Mr Agarwal said, this indicates that infection is now spreading in a localized manner.

Lav Agarwal has said the country is witnessing a declining trend in case positivity. He said, 71 districts in the country are still registering case positivity more than 10 per cent.

The Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said, the country has ramped up COVID-19 testing for the early detection of the cases. He said, various laboratories are conducting on an average 18,30,000 tests in the country these days.

Mr. Agarwal termed the vaccination a major tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, over 35.75 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries so far across the country. He said, 29.12 crore first dose have been administered to the beneficiaries and 6.63 crore second doses have been given to the people so far. Lav Agarwal said, India has administered the largest number of COVID vaccine doses in the world so far followed by the United States of America wherein 33.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Lav Agarwal said, people travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. He said, the government can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with.

