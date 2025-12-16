India Posts 408/7 Against Malaysia in U-19 Asia Cup 2025

In Under-19 Cricket, India clash against Malaysia in their third group-stage match of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, today. Malaysia won the toss and opted to bowl. India closed the innings with 408 for 7.

Ayush Mhatre-led India will look to continue their winning streak after registering a victory over Pakistan in the second match, beating them by 90 runs in Dubai on Sunday. Aaron George scored 85 runs off 88 balls, helping India score 240 runs in the stipulated 46.1 overs. In return, Indian bowlers managed to restrict the hosts to just 150 runs.

A total of eight Asian teams are competing across two groups. India has been placed in Group A along with hosts UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia. On the other hand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal are competing in Group B. The top 2 teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The final match will be played on the 21st of December. AIR