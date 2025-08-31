India Poised to Be World’s Third Largest Economy, Says RBI Governor

Indore

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has projected India’s imminent rise as the world’s third-largest economy, attributing the country’s robust growth trajectory to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). His remarks came during the Santripti Shivir, a financial inclusion outreach programme held at Rangwasa village near Indore.

Speaking to a gathering of public sector bank officials and local beneficiaries, Malhotra highlighted India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the April–June quarter of FY2025–26 — the highest in five quarters — as a testament to the country’s economic resilience and inclusive policy framework.

“The Jan Dhan Yojana, launched 11 years ago, has been a game-changer in democratizing financial access and empowering citizens from all walks of life,” Malhotra said.

He noted that over 55 crore bank accounts have been opened under the scheme, enabling millions to access savings, credit, insurance, pension, and remittance services. The initiative, he emphasized, has laid the foundation for grassroots development, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

Malhotra also praised the collaborative efforts of the central government, RBI, and banking institutions in driving financial literacy and inclusion. He urged banks to continue deepening their outreach, especially in underserved areas, to ensure that economic growth remains broad-based and equitable.

The event also showcased success stories of Jan Dhan beneficiaries, including small entrepreneurs, women-led SHGs, and pension recipients, underscoring the scheme’s role in transforming lives and livelihoods.