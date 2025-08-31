Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Poised to Be World’s Third Largest Economy, Says RBI Governor

Aug 31, 2025

Indore

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has projected India’s imminent rise as the world’s third-largest economy, attributing the country’s robust growth trajectory to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). His remarks came during the Santripti Shivir, a financial inclusion outreach programme held at Rangwasa village near Indore.

Speaking to a gathering of public sector bank officials and local beneficiaries, Malhotra highlighted India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the April–June quarter of FY2025–26 — the highest in five quarters — as a testament to the country’s economic resilience and inclusive policy framework.

“The Jan Dhan Yojana, launched 11 years ago, has been a game-changer in democratizing financial access and empowering citizens from all walks of life,” Malhotra said.

He noted that over 55 crore bank accounts have been opened under the scheme, enabling millions to access savings, credit, insurance, pension, and remittance services. The initiative, he emphasized, has laid the foundation for grassroots development, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

Malhotra also praised the collaborative efforts of the central government, RBI, and banking institutions in driving financial literacy and inclusion. He urged banks to continue deepening their outreach, especially in underserved areas, to ensure that economic growth remains broad-based and equitable.

The event also showcased success stories of Jan Dhan beneficiaries, including small entrepreneurs, women-led SHGs, and pension recipients, underscoring the scheme’s role in transforming lives and livelihoods.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Highlights India-UAE Partnership Potential

Aug 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates indigenous Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility 

Aug 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s 7.8% GDP Growth to Drive Energy Demand, Says Minister Puri

Aug 30, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal Highlights India-UAE Partnership Potential

31 August 2025 4:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Poised to Be World’s Third Largest Economy, Says RBI Governor

31 August 2025 4:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India suspends booking of all categories of mail for US

31 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

‘मन की बात’ प्राकृतिक आपदाओं की चुनौती और आत्मनिर्भर भारत का संकल्प – प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

31 August 2025 4:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!