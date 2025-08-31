Piyush Goyal Urges Industry to Tap India-UAE Growth Potential

AMN / MUMBAI

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, addressed an influential gathering of industry leaders in Mumbai today.

Mr. Goyal urged stakeholders to seize emerging growth opportunities and chart new avenues of collaboration between India and the UAE. Stressing the immense potential of bilateral ties, he underlined that both nations could significantly deepen their trade and investment partnership, particularly in critical areas such as green energy, artificial intelligence, fintech, food security, and healthcare innovation.

The Commerce Minister noted that India and the UAE, with their complementary strengths, are uniquely positioned to create value-driven partnerships that not only benefit their economies but also contribute to global stability and growth. He encouraged business leaders to think ambitiously and expand the scale of cooperation in futuristic sectors.

Alongside Mr. Goyal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi also participated in a dedicated session with stakeholders from the Food and Beverages sector. The meeting focused on ways to enhance agriculture trade and unlock new opportunities for Indian exporters.

Discussions highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation in food security, sustainability, innovation, and the development of resilient supply and value chains. Both sides recognized that collaboration in these areas is vital not only for the prosperity of farmers and businesses but also for ensuring stable and affordable food supplies for consumers in both countries.

The ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to long-term prosperity and inclusive growth, emphasizing that partnerships in agriculture, innovation, and technology would play a defining role in shaping the future of India-UAE relations.